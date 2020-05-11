Synology NAS File share help

Alright, here's what I did:



I had my Synology set up with a Static IP, but ended up changing it to a different one for various reasons.



After the IP address change, my Windows machines will no longer see the shared folders when using the file explorer with the NAS name (e.g. \\NASNAME ), but it will see it if I type in the new IP address (e.g. \\192.168.1.100 ). Where am I looking to fix this? No other setting in the various Windows machines or on the NAS has been changed. Has to be something simple I'm missing.