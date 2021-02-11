switch front or back audio

Hi everyone



I have a asrock B450M Pro4 Motherboard, I pluged x3 jack cables from the back of pc to my 5.1 sound amplifier, I managed to make it work with 6.0.9038.1 Realtek HD driver version. When I plug my headphone to the front of the computer, the sound is muted to sound amplifier, evrything works fine.

That's all, I just wanted to share...



Kiding... I want to know if there a way to choose beetween front (headphone) or back (5.1) without having to plug/unpluged my headphone each time... my computer is noit easily reachable.



When I installed windows 10 for the first time, before updating driver with latest realtek, I could swith and choose beetween front and back audio directly from sound icon in the taskbar, the only problem was I couldn't have 5.1 to the back, only stereo...



Do you have a solution for me?



Thanks for reading...