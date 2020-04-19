I'm pretty happy with my Lenovo Explorer, especially with the limited VR gaming I do.



That said my main complaint with it is how tiny the "sweet spot" is when positioning the HMD. a centimeter in any direction causes everything to go pretty blurry. I don't have the funds for an Index, but is this common with all HMD's, or is there an upgrade I should be thinking about? Aside from my Explorer, the only VR experience I have is one of those $5 things you clip your phone in heh.