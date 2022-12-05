Swap 5950X for 5800x3d?

Built a new system about a year and a half ago (May 2021) for flight sims (Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 & DCS) & gaming. For flight sims I use only VR. For non-flight sim games I use a monitor.AMD 5950XASUS Crosshair VIII Dark HeroGeForce RTX 3090Over the past year and a half the system has worked great at regular gaming (Like Cyberpunk 2077).However, for DCS in VR I am GPU limited and it struggles. Common problem. DCS is always a battle for more GPU and turning up graphics optionsI'm considering an upgrade to a 4090 for this.For MSFS 2020 I am CPU limited. I've spent the past couple months trying everything I could to get every last drop of performance out of that 5950X. Its better than it was, but I started reading here and on other forms about some decent performance gains in flight sims and gaming for the 5800x3d. I don't do much productivity work with my machine - mostly flight sims and the occasional other game as well.Anyone here run MSFS 2020 and DCS and made a similar CPU switch? Were you happy with the result?Can I just swap out the 5950X for a 5800X3D without re-installing my OS? Or would swapping a CPU require a complete OS reinstall to get best performance or avoid problems? I've never actually JUST swapped a CPU before. In the past, I've stuck with one CPU until it was time to upgrade the entire machine.Any advice or personal experience would be appreciated. Thanks!