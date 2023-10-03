Super slow post

Bigbacon

Jul 12, 2007
20,891
this is finally annoying me enough to ask. My PC takes upwards of 1 minute to actually post and I have no clue why.

MSI B650 with 7800x3d and 64gb ram, 4090. No other PC ia have ever owned was like this. it has like fast boot and what not in the bios set to on but it takes a full minute to post. Any idea why?
 
your rams on auto? manually set it and/or lower the ram training settings(if the bios has them)
 
