Super noob question

Hi all, until now, my movie/tv consumption has consisted of Netflix or Hulu and Prime video. But as selection gets more limited, I find myself wanting to watch more downloaded stuff.



Here's my question: If I have only 1 TV, and if ALL I want to do is play downloaded movies on that TV, is there any reason to use an HTPC instead of just running an HDMI from my laptop to the TV? The open laptop doesn't look elegant, but I can live with that.



I have a TCL R615 55" tv and a Lenovo T450s laptop. So far I've used the Cast function and it works, but only sometimes. I'd like to play the movies in 1080p. I've researched Kobi and Plex and whatnot, but I find it all kind of baffling. I'm kind of a neanderthal when it comes to TVs and media. I understand Plex etc. have media libraries, but that's not terribly important to me. I'm a one and done (and delete) watcher.



There is one problem with HDMI. My laptop doesn't have an HDMI output, so I have to use a VGA to HDMI adapter. So far I haven't been able to make that work. My TCL doesn't recognize the laptop.



Thanks!