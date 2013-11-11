Suiken_2mieu's WTB Thread

suiken_2mieu
2[H]4U
I'm looking to buy somethings, let me know what you want for them and we can work something out. My heat is under suiken_2mieu. Shipping is to 23608. I have a FS Thread if you want to trade.
PC Hardware:
2 x Dell 2007fp (Prefer IPS Version)
Corsair Gaming Lapdog OR Corsair Wireless Gaming Lapboard (Preferably with K63 Wireless Keyboard)
Samsung CRG90 Monitor (Will entertain offers on other 5120x1440 monitors)
Sapphire R9 290/290X Vapor-X Cards (Preferably 8GB Variant)
AMD RDNA Based Graphics Card
Lego Sets:
- Bionicle Exo Toa
- Bionicle Lewa
- Bionicle Tahu
- Bionicle Gali
- Bionicle Kopaka
- Bionicle Boxor
- Bionicle Takanuva
- Bionicle Makuta
