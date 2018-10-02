WTS: Monitor, Games, and Random Hardware

suiken_2mieu
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2010
- Messages
- 2,886
I'm trying to clean out the closets and have some odds and ends. I don't mind trades. Here's my WTB Thread. Heatware under suiken_2mieu. I accept Paypal. Shipping is from 23608, I generally use UPS for big stuff, and generally USPS for small stuff. I always add insurance. Let me know if you want pictures of anything.
i7 950 + 12 GB DDR3 1066MHz + ASUS Rampage 3 Gene -- $200
- I have an Intel Branded Tower Cooler and the Stock Cooler.
- This was used in the project PC until recently
Q6600 + 4GB DD2 + Gigabyte ga-965p-ds3 -- $60
- Not sure if I have the CPU Cooler, but will include if found.
AMD HIS 6870 1GB Reference -- $30
Dell 2709w - PVA, 27", 1920x1200, Tons of Inputs.
I have 3 of these. They are very heavy. They make a great Eyefinity/Surround Setup. The Pixel Pitch is great for those of us with bad eyes. I upgraded my wife to 30" monitors, so these have to go.
I have 2 in perfect condition.
1 has lines on the screen when you first turn it on and quickly fades after a few minutes and is also missing a stand. $40
I do have a monoprice stand I can include for $10.
Perfect
$100 $80 + Actual Shipping
Lines Defect
$60 $40 + Actual Shipping
[Pictures]
HP w1907 - TN, 19", 1440x900, DVI, VGA - $20
PC Games
PC Accessories & Random Hardware
Freebies with any Purchase
i7 950 + 12 GB DDR3 1066MHz + ASUS Rampage 3 Gene -- $200
- I have an Intel Branded Tower Cooler and the Stock Cooler.
- This was used in the project PC until recently
Q6600 + 4GB DD2 + Gigabyte ga-965p-ds3 -- $60
- Not sure if I have the CPU Cooler, but will include if found.
AMD HIS 6870 1GB Reference -- $30
Dell 2709w - PVA, 27", 1920x1200, Tons of Inputs.
I have 3 of these. They are very heavy. They make a great Eyefinity/Surround Setup. The Pixel Pitch is great for those of us with bad eyes. I upgraded my wife to 30" monitors, so these have to go.
I have 2 in perfect condition.
1 has lines on the screen when you first turn it on and quickly fades after a few minutes and is also missing a stand. $40
I do have a monoprice stand I can include for $10.
Perfect
Lines Defect
[Pictures]
HP w1907 - TN, 19", 1440x900, DVI, VGA - $20
PC Games
- Battlefield Bad Company 2 (PC CD ROM with Unused Code) - $5
PC Accessories & Random Hardware
- Apple MiniDP -> DL-DVI Adapter (Have 2) - $50
- Apple iMac G3 Puck Mouse (Grape/Purple) - $10
- Microsoft SideWinder Strategic Commander - $25
- Microsoft SideWinder Plug & Play Gamepad (6 button [4 Face 2 Shoulder] 1 DPad) - $5
- Nostromo SpeedPad n52 - $20
- Kensington Orbit (2 Button, Large Trackball Mouse) - $10
- GyroPoint GyroMouse Pro (GP9450-001) - $20
- Motorola SURFboard Modem (SB5101U) - $4
- Access HD Digital to Analog TV Converter (DTA1050) - $10
- ATI TV Wonder USB Edition TV Tuner - $10
- Bell & Howell HD Video Camera (DV200HD) - $20
Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) - $ 75
Nintendo Entertainment Games (NES)
Sega Gamegear Games
- NES Control Deck - The dust cover is cracked slightly.
- 2 Controllers
- 1 Zapper (Light Gun)
- NES Advantage (Arcade Stick)
- Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt
Nintendo Entertainment Games (NES)
- Dr. Mario - $
- R.B.I. Baseball - $
- Goal - $
- Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt - $
- Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt / World Class Track Meet - $
- SNES System
- Power Supply (3rd Party Universal [NES/SNES/GEN])
- RF Adapter (3rd Party)
- A/V Cable
- Madden 96
- Controller
- Tiny Toon Adventures: Buster Busts Loose! - $6
- Game Genie: Video Game Enhancer - $13
- Pilotwings - $6
- Super NES Super Scope 6 (Have 2) - $1
- Mario Paint (No Mouse) - $3
- Zombies Ate my Neighbors (Missing Label) - $18
- 3rd Party RAM Expander (Expansion Pack) - $15
- Starfox Guard - $5
- Ultra World Circuit Series - $10
- Driver - $5
- Tom Clancy's Rainboy Six - $5
- Tiny Toon Adventures: Plucky's Big Adventure - $3
- Spin Jam - $5
- The Powerpuff Girls Chemical X-traction (No Manual) - $3
- Syphon Filter - $5
- Tekken 3 - $10
- Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2 (Loose) - $5
- Tomb Raider 3 - $7
- 007 Tomorrow Never Dies - $4
- Army Men: Air Attack - $3
- Guitar Hero (Loose) - $2
- Guitar Hero 2 (Have 2) (Loose) - $2
- Dance Dance Revolution Extreme 2 - $5 SOLD
- Sid Meier's Pirates!: Live the Life - $7
- Xbox 360 Force Feedback Steering Wheel [Pictures] - $40
Sega Gamegear Games
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $1
- Radio Shack TV Score Board (Pong Clone) - $15
- Time Crisis (Highly Scratched) (PSX)
- Super Scope's Scope (Only the Scope)
- Dino Crisis Demo Disc (PSX)
- The Eye of Judgment (PS3) (Case Broken) (No PSEye)
- Guitar Hero Live (WiiU) (No Guitars)
- Super NES Super Scope 6 (Torn Label) (SNES)
Attachments
-
525.5 KB Views: 0
-
525.5 KB Views: 0
Last edited: