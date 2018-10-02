WTS: Monitor, Games, and Random Hardware

suiken_2mieu

suiken_2mieu

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 7, 2010
Messages
2,886
I'm trying to clean out the closets and have some odds and ends. I don't mind trades. Here's my WTB Thread. Heatware under suiken_2mieu. I accept Paypal. Shipping is from 23608, I generally use UPS for big stuff, and generally USPS for small stuff. I always add insurance. Let me know if you want pictures of anything.

i7 950 + 12 GB DDR3 1066MHz + ASUS Rampage 3 Gene -- $200
- I have an Intel Branded Tower Cooler and the Stock Cooler.
- This was used in the project PC until recently
20200427_185454.jpg


Q6600 + 4GB DD2 + Gigabyte ga-965p-ds3 -- $60
- Not sure if I have the CPU Cooler, but will include if found.
20200427_184504.jpg


AMD HIS 6870 1GB Reference -- $30
20200427_185418.jpg


Dell 2709w - PVA, 27", 1920x1200, Tons of Inputs.
I have 3 of these. They are very heavy. They make a great Eyefinity/Surround Setup. The Pixel Pitch is great for those of us with bad eyes. I upgraded my wife to 30" monitors, so these have to go.

I have 2 in perfect condition.

1 has lines on the screen when you first turn it on and quickly fades after a few minutes and is also missing a stand. $40
I do have a monoprice stand I can include for $10.

Perfect $100 $80 + Actual Shipping
Lines Defect $60 $40 + Actual Shipping
[Pictures]
20160914_023249.jpg


HP w1907 - TN, 19", 1440x900, DVI, VGA - $20

20170602_222214.jpg
20170602_222658.jpg
20170602_222649.jpg

PC Games
  • Battlefield Bad Company 2 (PC CD ROM with Unused Code) - $5
20170602_222330.jpg

PC Accessories & Random Hardware
  • Apple MiniDP -> DL-DVI Adapter (Have 2) - $50
20170602_222301.jpg
  • Apple iMac G3 Puck Mouse (Grape/Purple) - $10
  • Microsoft SideWinder Strategic Commander - $25
  • Microsoft SideWinder Plug & Play Gamepad (6 button [4 Face 2 Shoulder] 1 DPad) - $5
  • Nostromo SpeedPad n52 - $20
  • Kensington Orbit (2 Button, Large Trackball Mouse) - $10
  • GyroPoint GyroMouse Pro (GP9450-001) - $20
  • Motorola SURFboard Modem (SB5101U) - $4
  • Access HD Digital to Analog TV Converter (DTA1050) - $10
  • ATI TV Wonder USB Edition TV Tuner - $10
  • Bell & Howell HD Video Camera (DV200HD) - $20

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) - $ 75
  • NES Control Deck - The dust cover is cracked slightly.
  • 2 Controllers
  • 1 Zapper (Light Gun)
  • NES Advantage (Arcade Stick)
  • Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt

Nintendo Entertainment Games (NES)
  • Dr. Mario - $
  • R.B.I. Baseball - $
  • Goal - $
  • Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt - $
  • Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt / World Class Track Meet - $
Super Nintendo System (SNES) - $70
  • SNES System
  • Power Supply (3rd Party Universal [NES/SNES/GEN])
  • RF Adapter (3rd Party)
  • A/V Cable
  • Madden 96
  • Controller
Super Nintendo Games - First 2 Games Sold Get a Plastic Dust Cover
  • Tiny Toon Adventures: Buster Busts Loose! - $6
  • Game Genie: Video Game Enhancer - $13
  • Pilotwings - $6
  • Super NES Super Scope 6 (Have 2) - $1
  • Mario Paint (No Mouse) - $3
  • Zombies Ate my Neighbors (Missing Label) - $18
Nintendo 64 Accessories
  • 3rd Party RAM Expander (Expansion Pack) - $15
Wii U Games
  • Starfox Guard - $5
Gameboy Games
  • Ultra World Circuit Series - $10
Playstation Games
  • Driver - $5
  • Tom Clancy's Rainboy Six - $5
  • Tiny Toon Adventures: Plucky's Big Adventure - $3
  • Spin Jam - $5
  • The Powerpuff Girls Chemical X-traction (No Manual) - $3
  • Syphon Filter - $5
  • Tekken 3 - $10
  • Tony Hawks Pro Skater 2 (Loose) - $5
  • Tomb Raider 3 - $7
  • 007 Tomorrow Never Dies - $4
  • Army Men: Air Attack - $3
Playstation 2 Games
  • Guitar Hero (Loose) - $2
  • Guitar Hero 2 (Have 2) (Loose) - $2
  • Dance Dance Revolution Extreme 2 - $5 SOLD
Xbox Games
  • Sid Meier's Pirates!: Live the Life - $7
Xbox 360 Accessories
  • Xbox 360 Force Feedback Steering Wheel [Pictures] - $40
Sega Genesis Games
Sega Gamegear Games
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - $1
Plug and Plays
  • Radio Shack TV Score Board (Pong Clone) - $15
Freebies with any Purchase
  • Time Crisis (Highly Scratched) (PSX)
  • Super Scope's Scope (Only the Scope)
  • Dino Crisis Demo Disc (PSX)
  • The Eye of Judgment (PS3) (Case Broken) (No PSEye)
  • Guitar Hero Live (WiiU) (No Guitars)
  • Super NES Super Scope 6 (Torn Label) (SNES)
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
for sale game games monitor nes retro snes
Top