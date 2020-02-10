Suggestions to run 3 QHD 32" displays on a laptop

Hey all, long time no [H].



I want to run three 32" Monitors (LG 32GK650F / 32GK850F) on my laptop at their native QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. I've tried a couple of different docks / port replicators but so far nothing that can handle all 3 at this resolution, or even 2 of them. I'd love to find a dock that can handle all 3 at full resolution but one that can handle 2 would work as well as I can connect the third directly to the laptop via HDMI. My laptop has HDMI output, USB 3, and USB-C. Appreciate any recommendations!