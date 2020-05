I'm a bit of a computer novice. I built the PC in my signature with my brother in law's help. It's a system designed to run my home surveillance and Plex server, so it runs 24/7/365. I need to get a reliable backup power supply in the event of an outage or a would be crook tampering with our incoming service. I don't know what's considered reasonable, but it would be nice to be covered for at least a few hours, if not 1+ days. Recommendations?