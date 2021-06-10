Suggestions for my build

So, I have an i7 9700 that's been sitting in my closet for a few months now. I finally want to put this to use but been out of the build game for quite a few years. It'll essentially be a budget build since I don't do any gaming and it's main usage will be as a media server.I do a bit of photo editing and, rarely, some video editing. So, with that said, I feel like I can go without a gpu for now and would like suggestions on motherboard, memory and a case. Any other suggestions/recommendations would also be appreciated. TIA!