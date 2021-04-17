Suggestions: Best TV under $800usd

I am moving in a couple weeks and I am looking to buy a new TV. I am looking for something around 65"

I was told Samsung is the way to go "shrugs"... I understand 4K and 120hz is must-haves? Is there anything else??



I don't watch a whole ton of tv but when I do it's generally just Netflix or Hulu and I may pick up one of those new Xboxs at some point if that helps suggestions. I would like to stay under $800usd if possible... Any suggestions is greatly appreciated.