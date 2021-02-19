Suggestion: local sales/trades subforum in FS/FT

Furious Nerd
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2006
- Messages
- 3,138
Members can make a thread for their metro area for example NYC, and people local to the area can post their stuff there - for those who rather not deal with shipping and being ripped off that way.
Yeah there's Craigslist but this would be a good way to get local [H]'s together and do tech deals with H'ers rather than strangers (well.. you know what I mean).
Yeah there's Craigslist but this would be a good way to get local [H]'s together and do tech deals with H'ers rather than strangers (well.. you know what I mean).