suggestion for tubing size (16,14,13,12)

O

OpenLooper

n00b
Joined
Oct 22, 2020
Messages
2
Hey All,

Was wondering what your opinions on tubing size is? I was thinking 14 or 13mm, though without any real logic just feeling.

Does anyone have a good resource that shows setups with different tubing sizes? its kinda hard to find since alot of people dont post tubing sizes lol.

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top