Suggest a linear-ish FPS/3rd-person game with campaign?

So I finished Doom Eternal recently and loved it. I started playing Rage 2 and while the shooting feels great I don't have it in me to play a open-world game, and just feel like a lot of companies are making "open-world" games to artificially pad a game with extra "play time." I am playing Gears 5 currently and feel kind of "meh" about it since it just feels like every other Gears of War game.



Anyway, I wanted to get some suggestions for any fairly-recent (last 8 years or so) FPS games that you particularly liked... maybe even lesser-known games or something.