Suggest a linear-ish FPS/3rd-person game with campaign?

Z

zamardii12

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 6, 2014
Messages
3,043
So I finished Doom Eternal recently and loved it. I started playing Rage 2 and while the shooting feels great I don't have it in me to play a open-world game, and just feel like a lot of companies are making "open-world" games to artificially pad a game with extra "play time." I am playing Gears 5 currently and feel kind of "meh" about it since it just feels like every other Gears of War game.

Anyway, I wanted to get some suggestions for any fairly-recent (last 8 years or so) FPS games that you particularly liked... maybe even lesser-known games or something.
 
D

Drexion

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2004
Messages
1,413
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (single player campaign)
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Titanfall 2 (single player campaign)

All of the above can prob be found for less than 5 bucks each.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top