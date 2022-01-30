Sudden low fps after ram upgrade

X

xandao

n00b
Joined
Jan 30, 2022
Messages
2
Hello. I bought a new stick of ram(Fury Beast 8gb 2666mhz) a few days ago, to add to my current one(Hyperx Fury 8gb 2400mhz). It gave me no errors and is running in dual channel at 2400mhz.

But ever since, I've been having low fps in open world games. Not at all of them, but most. The curious thing is that I had this same problem a few weeks ago (before buying the ram), for a day, but it fixed itself in the next day.

Temperatures are fine, nothing seems to be downclocking. Actually, the GPU is unsually cool, which could be hinting at the issue. At least in certain games, the fps drops lower the higher the CPU usage gets.

Things I've already tried:

removing the new stick and running it with the old one, only;

reseating both sticks;

clean windows installation.

pc specs:

CPU: I5 9400F

RAM: 2x8gb running at 2400mhz

GPU: ASUS PHOENIX gtx 1660

motherboard: Gigabyte H310M M2

PSU: THERMALTAKE 500W

I've attached a couple in-game screenshots with the Afterburner overlay on display.
 

Attachments

  • menu.png
    menu.png
    2.9 MB · Views: 0
  • in-game.png
    in-game.png
    4 MB · Views: 0
X

xandao

n00b
Joined
Jan 30, 2022
Messages
2
pendragon1 said:
did you run memtest or something to ensure they are actually playing nice together?
Click to expand...
I ran the windows memory diagnostic, since it's a quick test. It found no errors. Didn't make much sense to me to run memtest when even after removing the ram, the problem still persists. You think I should run it anyway?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
36,241
xandao said:
I ran the windows memory diagnostic, since it's a quick test. It found no errors. Didn't make much sense to me to run memtest when even after removing the ram, the problem still persists. You think I should run it anyway?
Click to expand...
it do it with both? then id start with clearing the bios and using the original stick. see if you can get it back to normal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top