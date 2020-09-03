Sub Channel Only Playback in Certain Videos

Guys, I have noticed that I get sub frequency (what audio is routed to the sub) only when playing back certain YouTube videos. I think I have seen this once on a video outside of YouTube as well. Most of the YouTube videos play back 2.1 channels fine, but on occasion, I run into some that do not. System is a Dell XPS8900 using its onboard soundcard hooked to a logitech 2.1 speaker system. If I unplug the 3.5" mini jack for the sub channel on the PC, the regular main channels come back (of course without the sub). If I play the video in a different browser than my default Edge Chromium, it plays fine. What is it about certain videos in Edge Chromium that would not play back the main channels information? Any ideas on how to troubleshoot?