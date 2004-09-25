stuck in delta lab in Doom 3

:quasi-spoiler alert?:
Okay, so this is the only time I've been really stuck in Doom 3. I'm in the Delta labs, right after I got off teh monorail. I've done fucking EVERYTHING in the level, restored power to the reactor, got it spinning, gotten the power coupling dealies, and went back to the main lobby to get on the elevatory, only the damn elevator won't work. It says that it has low power, so it's in standby mode. I don't get it! I went back throught the whole level THREE times just to check that I got all the station gui's working and had all the pdas. there are NO enemies left in the level, and when I got to the elevator, it said that my main objective was completed. So now I'm fucking stranded. My main objective on the pda just says "find the main portal."
Anyone else encounter this problem? Is there a solution? Should I load up the auto save from the beginning of the level and play it again?
Cliffs:
1. beat delta lab level
2. elevator in main lobby won't work
3. triple checked level for completeness
4. stuck
5. ...
6. NO PROFIT because the elevator won't work!!
