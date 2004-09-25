stuck in delta lab in Doom 3

:quasi-spoiler alert?:

Okay, so this is the only time I've been really stuck in Doom 3. I'm in the Delta labs, right after I got off teh monorail. I've done fucking EVERYTHING in the level, restored power to the reactor, got it spinning, gotten the power coupling dealies, and went back to the main lobby to get on the elevatory, only the damn elevator won't work. It says that it has low power, so it's in standby mode. I don't get it! :mad: I went back throught the whole level THREE times just to check that I got all the station gui's working and had all the pdas. there are NO enemies left in the level, and when I got to the elevator, it said that my main objective was completed. So now I'm fucking stranded. My main objective on the pda just says "find the main portal."

Anyone else encounter this problem? Is there a solution? Should I load up the auto save from the beginning of the level and play it again?


Cliffs:
1. beat delta lab level
2. elevator in main lobby won't work
3. triple checked level for completeness
4. stuck
5. ...
6. NO PROFIT because the elevator won't work!!
 
Master [H] said:
You're not going to use the elevator in the level.
well then where do I go? It's really buggin me. The gamefaq link didn't tell me anything I didn't already know, and I need an account to get into gamespot. RAGE
 
wood said:
well then where do I go? It's really buggin me. The gamefaq link didn't tell me anything I didn't already know, and I need an account to get into gamespot. RAGE
well to sign up is for free... but heres wut it says:

Delta Labs - Level 1

Main Objective: Find the main portal.

The delta complex is the most advanced research facility on mars. Sector 1 contains the power systems, energy core distribution center, and services the administrative functions of the entire Delta Complex.



Initiate the power systems...to no avail. A new objective appears.
Objective: Delta Power Failure. Restore power to the Delta Labs.

Walk forward and grab Robert Price's PDA off of the ground. Listen to the audio logs and read the emails. One of the audio logs includes info about a locked supply room with the code 298. Grab some armor and a plasma gun in the back corner then proceed toward the locked door. Note the path on the right.

Move into the control corridor. Snag some health on the right (backup files too if you wish). Enter systems control and go to the back console. Attempt to initiate power and receive a new objective.

Objective: Retrieve Data Linker. Retrieve the Data Linker to allow Delta Lab Control Access.



Find the data linker next to this corpse in the delta access lobby.
Start back toward the level entrance. The floor bursts open. Crawl through and emerge in Delta's main lobby. There are two lifts here. One is broken and the other requires a clearance you don't have. Move down the opposite hall instead.

Move to the back corner of the room and retrieve the data linker next to the corpse. Return to the systems control room and walk between the monitors to place the data linker.

Objective: Reactor Control Room. Locate Reactor Control Room.



Place the data linker to receive a new objective regarding the reactor control room.
Return to the lobby. Defeat a couple imps and a demon along the way. Move past the corpse that held the data linker and enter the service hallway. Defeat a couple imps inside. Advance to the service area and watch out for the zombie ambush. Crush a soldier and demon and reach the door in the back corner.

Defeat the imp and zombie in the next room. There's a health station in the back left corner. Use it and a soldier teleports in behind you. Enter the service warehouse. Several lost souls attack from the rear section of the warehouse. Search the back area, which triggers a revenant. Use the explosive crates if possible. Grab all health, armor, and ammo then find the open vent shaft. Crawl through.



The first enemy discovered inside the reactor room: lost souls.
You emerge inside storage 21D--the same one mentioned in one of your logs. Defeat the cacodemon then open the cabinet with the code 298. Work your way through the service tunnel. You'll battle a host of cacodemons, imps, and soldiers. Gather the ammo and find the next path in the back corner. In the reactor support tunnel, you can hop down to the left and find health guarded by a zombie.

Battle the imp in front of the lift. Descend the lift, which breaks. Blast the enemies within the dark chamber. A revenant guards the exit so be ready. Enter the reactor room.

You'll initially encounter some lost souls. Eliminate them all. Cross the catwalk to the ladder. Go up and battle a cacodemon and more lost souls. If you go all the way to the catwalk's end, you'll find some supplies. But be prepared to face more enemies, including a revenant. Go through the unlocked door. Follow the hall to the reactor control room. Initialize the reactor.



Initiate the reactor's power from this console.
Objective: Delta Main Elevator. Find a way back to the Delta Main Lobby Elevators. These Elevators will allow you to access the lower Delta levels.

Exit through the opposite door and work up into the service access. Defeat the zombies and imps that appear. Gather all needed supplies. Go through the door to the upper reactor catwalks. Battle three cacodemons. Back up to the previous catwalk to face them one at a time. Go snag Brian Mora's PDA to receive new security clearance. Be ready for the lost souls that arrive when you pick up the PDA.



Look under the floor in delta authority systems to find some much needed armor.
Return to the reactor control room. Defeat a couple soldiers on the way. Open the secured door using your new clearance. Defeat the imp that leaps at you. Battle a group of cacodemons in the service area. Continue to work your way along the sole path; battle some imps and soldiers along the way. Reach the authority systems room where you'll find a health station and some armor under the floor. Take the elevator up to the second floor.

Get off the elevator and defeat the demon and imp. Find the unlocked door and proceed through. Beware of the zombie ambush in the authority archives area. A couple soldiers appear near the other side--one carries a chain gun. Defeat a couple more soldiers in the lobby and find the unlocked hallway. You'll reach a balcony over the lobby. Crush two cacodemons and proceed downstairs to face more soldiers and a revenant.

Maneuver through the lobby corridor and return to the elevators. Defeat a couple soldiers carrying chain guns then use the elevator to proceed to the next level.

Delta Labs - Sector 2a

Delta Labs Research Facility - Sector 2 South contains the matter transfer division focusing on human experimentation and other biological testing. The prototype transfer platform is contained in the upper research hall. Teleporter distance is limited, serving only to test biological effects of matter transference.

Find armor and health to the right--but also a couple imps. Enter the main lobby for a haunting visual. Defeat the two imps then search the lobby and restroom for supplies. There's a button under the main desk that opens a security hatch behind you; find some armor and supplies inside. Use the lift to go to the archives on level two.



Some ingenuity--and box pushing--can get you inside this room and to the plasma cells.
Watch out for the imp and soldier that appear from the right. Enter the records office and slice up some zombies. A couple soldiers also enter as you search the room so be ready. Grab Peter Raleigh's PDA and check it out. There's a broken storage area containing ammo and a rocket launcher. Push a box over to the broken glass and hop inside to gather the material. Find the storage cabinets in the corner next to a health station. One is open; you don't have the code for the other yet.

Proceed through the corridor to the right of the cabinets. Open the door into the central corridor and battle the soldiers and revenant. The rocket launcher works well here. Go to the end of the hall and through the door. Maneuver through the misty narrow room and to the intersection. Go left toward the test chamber. Enter the office to initiate the cut scene.



Enter this control room and speak with the technician for your next objective.
Objective: Power up the Teleporter. Retrieve the Plasma Inducer from the Operations sector server room.

Use the far right monitor to download the artifact report to your PDA. It's in your email--the soul cube. Return to the previous hall (watch out for the revenant that appears behind you) and reach the intersection. One door is marked bio labs; the other door is marked operations. Proceed into operations.

Move around to the right. Battle an imp on the way. Jump into the open window on the right and find Frank Cinders' PDA. The email includes a cabinet code (for cabinet #122)--538. Follow the hall to its end to find a secured door.



In this puzzle you must select a bin then use the mechanism to ride the bin to the hatch in the upper right.
Objective: Terminate Lockdown. Go to sector security and terminate the ops lock down.

Return to the intersection. You can also make a side trip back to records storage and use code 538 to open the locker. Along with Frank's lunch you'll also find some ammo and armor. Go through the door marked security/bio labs.

Follow the main hall into the lobby area. Battle the zombies and imps. Enter the examination room and defeat more zombies. There's a computer containing some background information to peruse. Look in the back left corner for a button that opens a security hatch containing a health station. Move inside the hazardous materials room. Explore the left side for supplies, which triggers a couple imps.



Activate the oxygen purge so you can maneuver through the room.
Approach the console and click any bin. Wait for the mechanism to take the bin over to you. Once it's complete, press the same number on the console and jump on top of the bin. Ride it around to the right and near the ledge containing ammo. Jump to the ledge and crawl through the vent.

Drop down into the next hallway. Defeat two imps and push onward. Enter the security station. Use the computer on the left desk and access the last report to learn of cabinet code 972 for locker #116. The locker is just to the right and includes your first BFG cell. Walk to the other desk and activate the oxygen purge.

Enter the next room and approach the console. Use the left computer to unlock the offices and archives. Move through the adjacent door and go back to the main hallway. You'll battle a revenant and imp on the way. Go into operations and take a right toward the offices.


Unlock offices using this console.
There's the plasma inducer!
The code to this storage cabinet is taped to its side.


Enter Steve Roscoe's office and grab Phil Wilson's PDA. Continue to the end and enter storage area. Enter the server door on the right for a couple cabinets. Look on the right side of the left cabinet for its code: 715. Turn around and grab the plasma inducer from the open server. There are many zombies lurking about so be ready. An imp also materializes behind you. You can use the nearby elevator to return to the lobby. Just push the box out of the way. Once down in the lobby, return to the main hall. Fight a couple soldiers here.

Before returning to your new friend, return through the security and up the hazardous materials bin. Find the office of Chief M. Abrams. A code protects entry but you should have read about the code. It is 931 (changed from Abrams' 901 code). Open it and find the BFG 9000 inside.


You received the code to this door much earlier in the game. The code is 931.
The coveted BFG 9000 is within your grasp.
Activate the teleporter to cross the gap to the northern section of Sector 2.


Return to the teleporter area and approach the man to give him the inducer. Pick up the video disk he gives you and watch it. Go to the left and enter the teleport test area. Stand on and activate the teleporter.

if u need more jus pm me
 
kevin1211 said:
well to sign up is for free... but heres wut it says:

Maneuver through the lobby corridor and return to the elevators. Defeat a couple soldiers carrying chain guns then use the elevator to proceed to the next level.

if u need more jus pm me
Thx for the post, but I did all of this, up to the quotes part, the elevator here is b0rked. It says that power is low and so service has been suspended. Man, this is just fucked, so I'll just go back and re-play the level, since every guide I've read just tells me what I've already done, except THEIR elevators werk :mad:

Oh well, thx for helping with the guides, everyone. I just hope it works the second time
 
Not sure since its been a while since I played that level, but it might be possible your trying to get in the wrong elevator.
 
by any chance is it the elevator that is borked on the bottom floor and has a box or something holding the door open on the upper floor? thats all i can think of...
 
I just finished playing that level. You have to turn on the power again in order to get the elevator to work. Its this humongous machine that is operated by a computer in an adjacent room. The machine is pretty impressive and starts to spin when activated. Once you turn the power back on you'll get another objective - to find the elevator again. This time you go a different route to get there though.

Hope this helps. Dunno if this was mentioned in the guide above... too long to read. :eek:
 
Elias said:
I just finished playing that level. You have to turn on the power again in order to get the elevator to work. Its this humongous machine that is operated by a computer in an adjacent room. The machine is pretty impressive and starts to spin when activated. Once you turn the power back on you'll get another objective - to find the elevator again. This time you go a different route to get there though.

Hope this helps. Dunno if this was mentioned in the guide above... too long to read. :eek:
yeah, I past this part, I've tried every damn door in the level, and circled around the WHOLE path 3 times. It sucks cuz I just got Warhammer 40k Dawn of War and it's sweet, but I don't have to time to play it and Doom 3 (way too much school.) I want to beat Doom 3 before moving to a different game, so I'll start the level over, buckle down and beat it like a rented mule :eek:

Besides, Doom 3 is sweet.
 
lithium726 said:
by any chance is it the elevator that is borked on the bottom floor and has a box or something holding the door open on the upper floor? thats all i can think of...
Im thinkin its that too. Just ran into that today and finally figured it out.

another tough one was you had to pull out box #5 out of the wall then jump on it before the machine picked it up again. From there you had to jump off of it onto the side and into a vent shaft
 
You could save yourself the disapointment of the rest of the game and uninstall it now... just my opinion. :
 
wow man plz dont do that. not everyone has the same opinion as you. there are a lot of people out there that thoughorly enjoy this game including myself. granted this game doesnt have the best story but think about it. id made their own engine and a game to go along with it. im sure if they made a game off of someone else's engine that the story would be a lot better. i give id quite a bit of repsect for making their own engine and also giving us a game with awesome graphics and a storyline thats good enough to hold most people's attention. high standards can be a good thing with some aspects in life but i really doubt that you couldve done any better. if you can, then write a script for a story that would take me about 5hours to read.
 
EquaLiZr said:
Im thinkin its that too. Just ran into that today and finally figured it out.

another tough one was you had to pull out box #5 out of the wall then jump on it before the machine picked it up again. From there you had to jump off of it onto the side and into a vent shaft
I gotta agree with that one. It stumped me for about a half hour. I was pulling boxes in and out like mad, trying to find some hidden order that would unlock something. Then suddenly I realized I could jump on the the thing and ride it around.. That was one of those "this has to be the gayest puzzle ever" moments that makes gaming so irritating.

Puzzles should try your brain, not your luck, otherwise it's just chickenshit design.
 
I'm stuck on this Delta Labs, elevator power low thing, and I too have been round 3 times to see if I missed anything, ...did anyone resolve this stuckness??
 
Nope, we've all been trying to figure it out these past 9 years since the thread was created.
 
Megalith said:
Nope, we've all been trying to figure it out these past 9 years since the thread was created.
Hahahahaha, oh you.

But seriously, I remember this part being the most frustrating. Though the game gets REALLY interesting after this.
 
S1nF1xx said:
You could save yourself the disapointment of the rest of the game and uninstall it now... just my opinion. :
Hate to say it but I agree. Once you hit Delta Labs you've already seen the best of what the game has to offer. Use the console to load the Hell level for a little change of pace and uninstall the game.
 
noobman said:
Hate to say it but I agree. Once you hit Delta Labs you've already seen the best of what the game has to offer. Use the console to load the Hell level for a little change of pace and uninstall the game.
But that's not true. CPU Complex is pretty amazing, and it comes much later in the game.

Sometimes I wish I didn't play as much Doom 3 as I did. Completely burned. Last Man Standing coop was sooooooooooooo much fun.
 
Elias said:
Its this humongous machine that is operated by a computer in an adjacent room. The machine is pretty impressive and starts to spin when activated.
That was one of the coolest things about Doom 3 - hearing about and seeing all of the UAC technologies in each level.
 
GOD'SlittleSERVANT said:
doom 3 got boring for me
Oh come on... walk into room. Take 3 steps. Lights go out. Secret doors open. Monsters attack... (repeat this over and over and over and over...)

It's what made Knee Deep in the Dead and Doom 2 famous.

Imagine if they made Half-life 3!!
 
You'd think that game companies would figure out, the "technology" isn't nearly as important as the quality of the maps, puzzles and game play.
 
