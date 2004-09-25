stuck in delta lab in Doom 3

wood said: well then where do I go? It's really buggin me. The gamefaq link didn't tell me anything I didn't already know, and I need an account to get into gamespot. RAGE Click to expand...

well to sign up is for free... but heres wut it says:Delta Labs - Level 1Main Objective: Find the main portal.The delta complex is the most advanced research facility on mars. Sector 1 contains the power systems, energy core distribution center, and services the administrative functions of the entire Delta Complex.Initiate the power systems...to no avail. A new objective appears.Objective: Delta Power Failure. Restore power to the Delta Labs.Walk forward and grab Robert Price's PDA off of the ground. Listen to the audio logs and read the emails. One of the audio logs includes info about a locked supply room with the code 298. Grab some armor and a plasma gun in the back corner then proceed toward the locked door. Note the path on the right.Move into the control corridor. Snag some health on the right (backup files too if you wish). Enter systems control and go to the back console. Attempt to initiate power and receive a new objective.Objective: Retrieve Data Linker. Retrieve the Data Linker to allow Delta Lab Control Access.Find the data linker next to this corpse in the delta access lobby.Start back toward the level entrance. The floor bursts open. Crawl through and emerge in Delta's main lobby. There are two lifts here. One is broken and the other requires a clearance you don't have. Move down the opposite hall instead.Move to the back corner of the room and retrieve the data linker next to the corpse. Return to the systems control room and walk between the monitors to place the data linker.Objective: Reactor Control Room. Locate Reactor Control Room.Place the data linker to receive a new objective regarding the reactor control room.Return to the lobby. Defeat a couple imps and a demon along the way. Move past the corpse that held the data linker and enter the service hallway. Defeat a couple imps inside. Advance to the service area and watch out for the zombie ambush. Crush a soldier and demon and reach the door in the back corner.Defeat the imp and zombie in the next room. There's a health station in the back left corner. Use it and a soldier teleports in behind you. Enter the service warehouse. Several lost souls attack from the rear section of the warehouse. Search the back area, which triggers a revenant. Use the explosive crates if possible. Grab all health, armor, and ammo then find the open vent shaft. Crawl through.The first enemy discovered inside the reactor room: lost souls.You emerge inside storage 21D--the same one mentioned in one of your logs. Defeat the cacodemon then open the cabinet with the code 298. Work your way through the service tunnel. You'll battle a host of cacodemons, imps, and soldiers. Gather the ammo and find the next path in the back corner. In the reactor support tunnel, you can hop down to the left and find health guarded by a zombie.Battle the imp in front of the lift. Descend the lift, which breaks. Blast the enemies within the dark chamber. A revenant guards the exit so be ready. Enter the reactor room.You'll initially encounter some lost souls. Eliminate them all. Cross the catwalk to the ladder. Go up and battle a cacodemon and more lost souls. If you go all the way to the catwalk's end, you'll find some supplies. But be prepared to face more enemies, including a revenant. Go through the unlocked door. Follow the hall to the reactor control room. Initialize the reactor.Initiate the reactor's power from this console.Objective: Delta Main Elevator. Find a way back to the Delta Main Lobby Elevators. These Elevators will allow you to access the lower Delta levels.Exit through the opposite door and work up into the service access. Defeat the zombies and imps that appear. Gather all needed supplies. Go through the door to the upper reactor catwalks. Battle three cacodemons. Back up to the previous catwalk to face them one at a time. Go snag Brian Mora's PDA to receive new security clearance. Be ready for the lost souls that arrive when you pick up the PDA.Look under the floor in delta authority systems to find some much needed armor.Return to the reactor control room. Defeat a couple soldiers on the way. Open the secured door using your new clearance. Defeat the imp that leaps at you. Battle a group of cacodemons in the service area. Continue to work your way along the sole path; battle some imps and soldiers along the way. Reach the authority systems room where you'll find a health station and some armor under the floor. Take the elevator up to the second floor.Get off the elevator and defeat the demon and imp. Find the unlocked door and proceed through. Beware of the zombie ambush in the authority archives area. A couple soldiers appear near the other side--one carries a chain gun. Defeat a couple more soldiers in the lobby and find the unlocked hallway. You'll reach a balcony over the lobby. Crush two cacodemons and proceed downstairs to face more soldiers and a revenant.Maneuver through the lobby corridor and return to the elevators. Defeat a couple soldiers carrying chain guns then use the elevator to proceed to the next level.Delta Labs - Sector 2aDelta Labs Research Facility - Sector 2 South contains the matter transfer division focusing on human experimentation and other biological testing. The prototype transfer platform is contained in the upper research hall. Teleporter distance is limited, serving only to test biological effects of matter transference.Find armor and health to the right--but also a couple imps. Enter the main lobby for a haunting visual. Defeat the two imps then search the lobby and restroom for supplies. There's a button under the main desk that opens a security hatch behind you; find some armor and supplies inside. Use the lift to go to the archives on level two.Some ingenuity--and box pushing--can get you inside this room and to the plasma cells.Watch out for the imp and soldier that appear from the right. Enter the records office and slice up some zombies. A couple soldiers also enter as you search the room so be ready. Grab Peter Raleigh's PDA and check it out. There's a broken storage area containing ammo and a rocket launcher. Push a box over to the broken glass and hop inside to gather the material. Find the storage cabinets in the corner next to a health station. One is open; you don't have the code for the other yet.Proceed through the corridor to the right of the cabinets. Open the door into the central corridor and battle the soldiers and revenant. The rocket launcher works well here. Go to the end of the hall and through the door. Maneuver through the misty narrow room and to the intersection. Go left toward the test chamber. Enter the office to initiate the cut scene.Enter this control room and speak with the technician for your next objective.Objective: Power up the Teleporter. Retrieve the Plasma Inducer from the Operations sector server room.Use the far right monitor to download the artifact report to your PDA. It's in your email--the soul cube. Return to the previous hall (watch out for the revenant that appears behind you) and reach the intersection. One door is marked bio labs; the other door is marked operations. Proceed into operations.Move around to the right. Battle an imp on the way. Jump into the open window on the right and find Frank Cinders' PDA. The email includes a cabinet code (for cabinet #122)--538. Follow the hall to its end to find a secured door.In this puzzle you must select a bin then use the mechanism to ride the bin to the hatch in the upper right.Objective: Terminate Lockdown. Go to sector security and terminate the ops lock down.Return to the intersection. You can also make a side trip back to records storage and use code 538 to open the locker. Along with Frank's lunch you'll also find some ammo and armor. Go through the door marked security/bio labs.Follow the main hall into the lobby area. Battle the zombies and imps. Enter the examination room and defeat more zombies. There's a computer containing some background information to peruse. Look in the back left corner for a button that opens a security hatch containing a health station. Move inside the hazardous materials room. Explore the left side for supplies, which triggers a couple imps.Activate the oxygen purge so you can maneuver through the room.Approach the console and click any bin. Wait for the mechanism to take the bin over to you. Once it's complete, press the same number on the console and jump on top of the bin. Ride it around to the right and near the ledge containing ammo. Jump to the ledge and crawl through the vent.Drop down into the next hallway. Defeat two imps and push onward. Enter the security station. Use the computer on the left desk and access the last report to learn of cabinet code 972 for locker #116. The locker is just to the right and includes your first BFG cell. Walk to the other desk and activate the oxygen purge.Enter the next room and approach the console. Use the left computer to unlock the offices and archives. Move through the adjacent door and go back to the main hallway. You'll battle a revenant and imp on the way. Go into operations and take a right toward the offices.Unlock offices using this console.There's the plasma inducer!The code to this storage cabinet is taped to its side.Enter Steve Roscoe's office and grab Phil Wilson's PDA. Continue to the end and enter storage area. Enter the server door on the right for a couple cabinets. Look on the right side of the left cabinet for its code: 715. Turn around and grab the plasma inducer from the open server. There are many zombies lurking about so be ready. An imp also materializes behind you. You can use the nearby elevator to return to the lobby. Just push the box out of the way. Once down in the lobby, return to the main hall. Fight a couple soldiers here.Before returning to your new friend, return through the security and up the hazardous materials bin. Find the office of Chief M. Abrams. A code protects entry but you should have read about the code. It is 931 (changed from Abrams' 901 code). Open it and find the BFG 9000 inside.You received the code to this door much earlier in the game. The code is 931.The coveted BFG 9000 is within your grasp.Activate the teleporter to cross the gap to the northern section of Sector 2.Return to the teleporter area and approach the man to give him the inducer. Pick up the video disk he gives you and watch it. Go to the left and enter the teleport test area. Stand on and activate the teleporter.if u need more jus pm me