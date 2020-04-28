Streaming PC Specs? (Dual PC Setup)

I'm looking to get into streaming as a hobby/not-so-hobby and would like some suggestions from the gurus here. I know most people here might not stream but I guess with the technical aspects we can figure out what's the best.
Currently I have my gaming rig in my signature, this is what I use to play and will be using for editing videos for content. From what I have researched I will be using the Elgato HD60 Pro (already bought) installed on my 2nd PC. I already have a new case which I unfortunately broke the tempered glass (will make a new cover for that) and will be used for this build. I was reading that people recommend encoding with software encoder (x264) which uses CPU rather than hardware encoder (NVIDIA NvEnc) which offloads some processing to the GPU. With that in mind I was thinking on going some relatively cheap but I feel like could be decent for a while.
Mobo: ASUS PRIME X570-P (CR store: extremetechcr.com)
CPU: AMD RYZEN 3 3200G (CR store: extremetechcr.com)
RAM: G.SKILL RIPJAWS V 8 GB DDR4 3200 (CR store: extremetechcr.com)
PSU: SEASONIC CORE GM-500 GOLD - SEMI-MODULAR (CR store: extremetechcr.com)
And has space to add a video card with RTX NVENC to encode with that in the future as it seems (as in mentioned in the video below) to be much nicer than CPU encoding, although with this Ryzen 3 3200G it should be good enough for a while.
- YouTube: GPU vs. CPU Video Encoding -- Is RTX NVENC or X264 BETTER?
- OBSProject.com: x264 vs NVENC for high bitrate streaming (YouTube 1440p)
- WindowsCentral.com: Can you use the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G for streaming?
