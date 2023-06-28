Streaming games from AMD cards?

ibex333
[H]ard|Gawd
I have an older machine with a 4th gen intel CPU and an RX580.
Moonlight is not an option because its nVidia only. Parsec doesn't work. AMD Link doesn't work. I tried many times and researched possible solutions online.
I want to stream to a smartphone. What are my options?
