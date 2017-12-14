Streacom DB4 Ryzen Build

Resurrecting a 6 year old thread because of course I am. So the Asus ROG motherboard died mysteriously - DRAM board check light was constantly lit and no response so it was time for a new board. In the meantime I had got my hands on a Ryzen 3700X so I got myself an Asrock A520M-ITX/ac motherboard for not a lot of money, and grabbed the Streacom GPU Cooler Kit for the DB4. I gave up on trying to drill new holes in the block for the HDPlex kit I had previously bought and just splashed for the Streacom kit.I put it together tonight and I'm pretty happy with it, forgot how much fun it is to build in this case (and messy with all the TIM).The GPU Kit wasn't as straightforward as I'd hoped, the receiver nuts that sit under the back of the card didn't fit (they were 4.5mm, the original holes were 3.5mm) so I had to bust out the drillThankfully I didn't kill the card and the rest of it was pretty straightforward (having already built in the DB4 a couple of times anyway).The adhesive for the VRAM heatsinks wasn't nearly as sticky as I expected, they moved around a bit so I was concerned they wouldn't hold when the card was inverted in the case but they are still in place soHaven't run any stress tests yet but the temps were sitting at 40 on the CPU and 35 on the GPU at idle so plenty of headroom to play with.Overall, still love this case, both to build in and as it sits in the living room pretending to not be a PC. Still has wifely approval so good investment 6 years on.