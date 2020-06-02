Strange display issue since building new PC

Not really sure where I should start this thread, so starting it here...I recently built a new PC a hair over 1 month ago.SPECS:Ryzen 3900XASUS Strix X570-E64GB GSkill (on QVL)ASUS 2070 Super(2) LG 27GL83A-B monitors (display port)Corsair HX1000 PSU (re-used)My old PC, (i7-2600K, GTX 670), ran for 9.5 years flawlessly, so I'm fairly confident that my PSU is not the issue...This issue is kind of hard to explain, so I'll attach a couple of pictures so you can see what I'm talking about...My left side screen will randomly go blank and the only way to bring it back from everything I've tried is to reboot the PC. Again, this is random, but will usually last at least 12 hours before it happens after a reboot, sometimes lasting for several days before it happens. Most of the time it happens between 12 and 48 hours.Oddly enough, the screen's backlight stays on (doesn't go to powersave mode). My mouse cursor will move on the screen as you can see in one of the pictures. If I press the "start" key on the keyboard, the start menu pops up as well as the taskbar. But if click off of the start menu, the menu goes away as well as the task bar.I also run a VM through VMware workstation player on this PC. When the issue happens, the VM stays open, but goes unresponsive.I can play games for hours on that screen and everything works great. I have not had it black out on me when playing something...Things I've tried:Rebooting (obvious)Reinstalled most recent video card driversTried older video card driversDisabled G-Sync on both monitorsTried both ASUS and AMD chipset driver packagesNOTE: I did have the 2070 and 2 monitors installed on my old rig prior to the new CPU/mobo/ram combo. Granted, they were only on that PC for 10 days before the other hardware came in and was assembled, but I did not have that issue happen when it was on my old PC. So at this point, I'm leaning more toward the CPU/MOBO/RAM combo causing the issue than video card/monitor combo.Another strange thing that happens is that full window java applications act crazy. Again, this is -after- the upgrade to the new hardware. The screenshots are heavily edited because I use that application for work through a VPN and it contains sensitive information. I guess to sum up the java window issue as best possible is that when moving the mouse cursor over the window, it will start cloning sections of the window all over itself within the same window.What the application should look like:What it ends up doing on my PC. This doesn't happen right away typically, but usually after 5-10 minutes of use, it will start acting up.