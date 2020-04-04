Strange black screen system lockup. PSU problems?

I have a strange problem with a computer I built for my father in law. When he touches a few different things and static discharges on them (TV, PC, wall switch) the computer gets a black screen and locks up. Cant get display back until I hard reboot the system. Cant even force shut down with the power button even though it should in windows settings and this does work when the system hasn't been shocked (this is why I assume system lockup). I moved the system to a UPS from CyberPower that is supposed to protect against spikes in power. This has not helped. I mentioned this problem in a comment on another thread and others suggested checking the house circuitry for proper grounding. I am doing this now but I'm wondering if anyone else has ever had a problem like this before? I think it might be my TX650M corsair power supply as it was doing this a little bit at my house as well but to a lesser extent.



Other system specs



R5 3600

Bigshurikan 3 w/Noctua Industrial pull

Gigabyte dual vega 64

B450i fatality

Gskill ripsjaws 2x8 3600 C19

Hynix gold 1tb

Silverstone RVZ03 + t exterior mounted fan over the CPU (previously big shurikan 3 cooler fan)