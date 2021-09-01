Stepsons Corsair CX650M Died. Recommend Replacement?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey Everyone,
The Corsair CX650M I bought 4 years ago just randomly died on him a year after the 3 year warranty expired. Not sure if this is generally considered a decent model, (is there a reference table anywhere of who manufactures which brands PSU's?) but I was really surprised.
Anyway, I have him temporarily up and running using a spare 1200W Seasonic Prime Platinum, which is complete and total overkill for his machine.
I'm considering replacing it with a new 600-650w PSU, but I realized that while I am fairly well read of the whose who of the high power PSU's, I've done next to no research on the smaller ones.
He has a Ryzen 7 3800 XT and a GeForce RTX 2060 Super, so anything over ~450W or so ought to be enough.
I don't want to be doing this again in a couple of years. Any recommendations for some decent ~650W PSU's?
Appreciate the input!
