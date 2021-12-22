Steam Holiday sale 2021 from December 22 to January 5, 2022 10 AM PST

Sickb0y
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, nerds, geeks, and the rest of you dateless wonders. The 2021 Steam Christmas sale is here!! Sale runs from December 22 to January 5, 2022, 10 AM PST
Deals worth checking out
Doom Eternal $14.99
Doom Franchise bundle $36.40
Halo: The Master Chief Collection $19.99
Black Mesa $4.99
Transistor $3.99
Hades $16.24
Pyre $4.99
Bastion $2.99
DEMON'S TILT $5.99
Mirror's Edge™ Catalyst $1.99
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom $9.89
Frostpunk $8.99
Terraria $4.99
Friday the 13th: The Game $3.74
Graveyard Keeper $4.99
Undertale $2.99
Clam your 2021 Steam Winter seal stickers
Steam 2021 Winter awards
