Steam Discussion Thread

A new revision of the Steam Controller was spotted and made the news rounds today, as this diagram is what's now displayed for the controller in the latest beta client update. Notably, a thumbstick has replaced the DPAD.
Just tried it on the Linux client.. That MP3 Player isn't bad.. It cataloged my collection nicely. One step closer to Steam making XMBC unnecessary.
I just noticed.. No flac support.. How is that even possible they didn't include that?
Maybe it's just me, but I prefer WMA Lossless to FLAC.Because its a beta? its pretty obviously barebones at this point, and flac isn't exactly mainstream. I'm sure it be supported when it leaves beta.
Maybe it's just me, but I prefer WMA Lossless to FLAC.
I started using it years ago to transfer my CD collection. I tried out FLAC a couple years ago and recently, and it seems no matter what settings I try it can't match the sound output of the algorithm WMA uses for VBR.I didn't know people used it much anymore. Seems like FLAC & ALAC are released the most.
I started using it years ago to transfer my CD collection. I tried out FLAC a couple years ago and recently, and it seems no matter what settings I try it can't match the sound output of the algorithm WMA uses for VBR.
I started using it years ago to transfer my CD collection. I tried out FLAC a couple years ago and recently, and it seems no matter what settings I try it can't match the sound output of the algorithm WMA uses for VBR.
Okay. Considering WMA is a Microsoft format and I have never touched anything made by Apple in my entire life. Nothing I said in my previous posts were ever stated as fact.Apple user spotted. "It's just better'. It seems different because you believe it is, even when it's not.
Okay. Considering WMA is a Microsoft format and I have never touched anything made by Apple in my entire life. Nothing I said in my previous posts were ever stated as fact.
DISCLAIMER:
The words conveyed in the above post are from the view point of the poster and can be considered an opinion unless otherwise stated.
I am curious about this modification because when possible, and adequate, I like to use analog movement in conjunction with mouse camera control in first and third person view games; this implementation could be interesting. However, the problem I see with this new layout is the use in fighting games where people seem to favor the DPad over the analog stick.A new revision of the Steam Controller was spotted and made the news rounds today, as this diagram is what's now displayed for the controller in the latest beta client update. Notably, a thumbstick has replaced the DPAD.
Im not agreeing with his post about the apple-user but it still just doesnt make any sense. I have done mathematical comparisons of waveforms from FLAC to source and 100% of the time it is 100% equal. I did this because i was comparing FLAC and MP3.
I also used this to compare the mathmatical difference of the digital waveforms between flac and MP3 so i could here literally just what mp3 cuts out...anyways this is way off topic, but what your stating is an impossibility that WMA Lossless is better when its digitally not
However, the problem I see with this new layout is the use in fighting games where people seem to favor the DPad over the analog stick.
I tried the streaming a couple of times. It worked OK with Hitman Absolution, but was a train wreck with Sniper Elite V2. I think it's almost impossible to use wireless on both clients, should probably have the PC doing the encoding on a wired connection but that isn't possible for me.
Both WMA Lossless and FLAC are provably lossless. They use a compression mechanism not all that dissimilar to ZIP files. A difference in output may be the result of a flawed decoder, but this is much less likely than the possibility any difference perceived was simply placebo.I started using it years ago to transfer my CD collection. I tried out FLAC a couple years ago and recently, and it seems no matter what settings I try it can't match the sound output of the algorithm WMA uses for VBR.
It does indeed seem to be a niche audience, however, lately there has been a resurgence of fighting titles becoming available on PC and Evo seems to have a very big following... I do not know either.I dunno, it feels like the videogame industry kinda moved on from fighting games a long time ago. There's the occasional fighting title for consoles but by and large its all about FPS, RTS, RPG, MMO, MOBA these days - especially on PC.
So perhaps they asked the question "how much do we cater to an increasingly niche and legacy genre versus adding functionality for the more popular genres going forward". Or maybe they'll just end up making multiple versions of the Steam Controller. But in any case I assume the layout will continue to evolve before its finalized.
Steam is an intrusive and completely unnecessary middleman between a user and his games. I'll update my games myself. I'll play my offline games whenever the fuck I want, regardless of internet connection. I will never accept being possibly arbitrarily banned from accessing my own games with no recourse.
Of course we'll get some typical white-knight arguments like "you aren't buying the game, like man, just a license to use it". What bull. You purchase and then own a game just like a movie or a book. Every corporate leech currently destroying gaming is trying to fuck us over and white knights are eating it up with this kind of idiotic argument.
Steam is an intrusive and completely unnecessary middleman between a user and his games. I'll update my games myself. I'll play my offline games whenever the fuck I want, regardless of internet connection. I will never accept being possibly arbitrarily banned from accessing my own games with no recourse.
Of course we'll get some typical white-knight arguments like "you aren't buying the game, like man, just a license to use it". What bull. You purchase and then own a game just like a movie or a book. Every corporate leech currently destroying gaming is trying to fuck us over and white knights are eating it up with this kind of idiotic argument.
I also prefer the days of when we could simply purchase a game and install it without going through all the hoops we have to today. However, Steam is considered by many the best compromise to this day between convenience and DRM, there are and have been much worse solutions out there.Steam is an intrusive and completely unnecessary middleman between a user and his games. I'll update my games myself. I'll play my offline games whenever the fuck I want, regardless of internet connection. I will never accept being possibly arbitrarily banned from accessing my own games with no recourse.
Of course we'll get some typical white-knight arguments like "you aren't buying the game, like man, just a license to use it". What bull. You purchase and then own a game just like a movie or a book. Every corporate leech currently destroying gaming is trying to fuck us over and white knights are eating it up with this kind of idiotic argument.
Steam is an intrusive and completely unnecessary middleman between a user and his games. I'll update my games myself. I'll play my offline games whenever the fuck I want, regardless of internet connection. I will never accept being possibly arbitrarily banned from accessing my own games with no recourse.
Of course we'll get some typical white-knight arguments like "you aren't buying the game, like man, just a license to use it". What bull. You purchase and then own a game just like a movie or a book. Every corporate leech currently destroying gaming is trying to fuck us over and white knights are eating it up with this kind of idiotic argument.
Thanks for the laugh
Steam is an intrusive and completely unnecessary middleman between a user and his games. I'll update my games myself. I'll play my offline games whenever the fuck I want, regardless of internet connection. I will never accept being possibly arbitrarily banned from accessing my own games with no recourse.
Of course we'll get some typical white-knight arguments like "you aren't buying the game, like man, just a license to use it". What bull. You purchase and then own a game just like a movie or a book. Every corporate leech currently destroying gaming is trying to fuck us over and white knights are eating it up with this kind of idiotic argument.
Likewise. I thought this was a forum for power users, who like to exert 100% control over their hardware and software. Convenience and groupthink trumps that though, right?
I'm not really after a fight, it's just very surprising how many people here turn a blind eye to what Steam represents. Sure there's far worse forms of DRM and third-party meddling out there. But we shouldn't be tolerating any of it. You can't apply different standards to Steam because it's the least odious middleman out there. TNSTAAFL.
Steam has a new icon! Well at least the beta does.
Now you can hide your most hated games! Again a beta client thing.