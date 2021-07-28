Steam Deck Ray Tracing

cybereality
So Valve has confirmed ray tracing support for Steam Deck.
https://wccftech.com/steam-deck-sup...pares-it-to-xbox-series-x-in-power-per-pixel/
Anyone what to guess the kind of performance we will see? 30fps or 60fps?
Also, ray tracing is iffy on Proton right now. So will Valve's modifications enable better ray tracing support for Linux PCs?
