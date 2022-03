Steam Deck Gains Official Xbox Cloud Gaming Through Microsoft Edge Beta

Microsoft Edge Beta - The browser for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Steam Deck​

Press the Steam menu > Power > Switch to Desktop

menu > > Click the Discover Software Center icon

icon Click the hamburger menu > Internet > Web Browsers

> Scroll until you find Microsoft Edge Beta and click the install button

and click the install button Back on the Desktop , click the Applications Launcher icon on the bottom left of the taskbar

, click the icon on the bottom left of the taskbar Navigate to Internet

Right-click on Microsoft Edge (beta) > Add to Steam

> In the Add a Game window, scroll to find and select Microsoft Edge (beta)

window, scroll to find and select Back in the Applications menu, navigate to System > Konsole

menu, navigate to > Set the override by entering this command in Konsole:

Note: If you get a warning about not having permission or root access, enter the following and then retry the above:

On the Desktop , launch Steam

, launch Head to your Library and locate Microsoft Edge (beta)

and locate Right-click on it > Properties

Change the name to Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

Locate LAUNCH OPTIONS and append the following:

To switch the controller layout to Gamepad with touchpad as Mouse Select the gear icon in the top right > Manage > Controller layout Browse the templates and select Gamepad with Mouse Trackpad



Xbox_Cloud_Gaming_Banner.jpg – Click on the shortcut in your games list, right-click on the gray background > Set Custom Background

– Click on the shortcut in your games list, right-click on the gray background > Xbox_Cloud_Gaming_Capsule.jpg – In the Steam Library view, right-click on the blank rectangle for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) > Set custom artwork (you will also need to do this from your RECENT GAMES list after you launch Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) at least once)

– In the Steam view, right-click on the blank rectangle for > (you will also need to do this from your list after you launch Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) at least once) Xbox_Cloud_Gaming_Icon.jpg – In Properties, right-click on the blank square to specify a custom icon

Microsoft and Valve have worked together to ensure that PC gamers can play their Xbox Cloud Gaming titles officially on the Steam Deck! This requires a download of the new Microsoft Edge Beta that is detailed in this post on the Microsoft Edge Reddit. Posted by u/MSFTMissy Edge CM56 minutes agoHey, gaming friends! I’ve got great news for Xbox gamers and Steam Deck owners! We worked closely with Valve and the Xbox Cloud Gaming team to bring support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge Beta for the Steam Deck. Yes, seriously!We’re particularly excited about this ourselves as we feel it can open new opportunities in the Linux gaming community. Additionally, you can still play a range of titles from Xbox Game Studios natively on Steam Deck today. Please check here for a list of verified games. Our new support article goes over how to install both Edge Beta and get Xbox Cloud Gaming set up but know that this is just the beginning of the story for gaming on Edge. :3If you’re familiar with the Steam Deck and already know your way around the Linux desktop and terminal windows or are the type of person who would rather get a quick recap of how to do something than read an entire support article, we get it. For those of you who want a little more detail and some screenshots to walk you through this, we have a dedicated support article for you! Here’s a run-down on how to set up Xbox Cloud Gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by setting up Microsoft Edge for Linux Beta from scratch.To set up Xbox Cloud Gaming:flatpak --user override --filesystem=/run/udev:ro com.microsoft.Edgesudo steamos-readonly disable--window-size=1024,640 --force-device-scale-factor=1.25 --device-scale-factor=1.25 --kiosk “https://www.xbox.com/play”We also have artwork to complete your shortcut! Use a USB drive to copy them on your Steam Deck via Desktop mode.Head back intoon the Desktop and you are all set to use Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Steam Deck! The article linked also goes over how to do similar customizations for the browser after you have Xbox Cloud Gaming all set up on your device.Have feedback?! Leave a comment here on this post so that I can flag it to the team, or if you spot something wrong post up a new thread with the BUG post flair in either r/MicrosoftEdge or r/edge . We’ll be able to engage with you from there.Happy gaming, friends!