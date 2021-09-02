Steam Deck: Dev-Kit requests now open

Armenius
Valve made the announcement yesterday afternoon.
https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/2984186184800023530
We're thrilled to announce that Steam Deck dev kits are ready to ship, and we've opened up the Steam Deck Dev Kit request form.
As a Steam developer, you can go to the hardware request form to request a Steam Deck Dev Kit. Fill out the form and be sure to read through the agreement and dev kit guidelines. Dev kit supplies are limited, so we'll be reviewing requests via the online form on a case by case basis and will be shipping them out as quickly as possible.
We can't wait to get all of these dev kits into your hands, and we'd love to get your feedback on Steam Deck. You can reach out to us and collaborate with other Steam developers at the new Steam Deck developer subforum.
