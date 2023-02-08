Steam Deck, 512 version

DogsofJune

DogsofJune

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 7, 2008
Messages
4,299
I'll get pics up when I get home this eve if needed.

One new 512 version of the Steam Deck that needs a new home.
Less than 8 hours on it, includes case, charger, (everything it originally came with) and a dock.

Looking for $560 shipped. Prefer PayPal
Heat under same username.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top