Steam account with Doom Eternal $50

DOOM

DOOM Eternal

Fallout 76

Grim Dawn with all DLCs (Ashes of Malmouth, Forgotten Gods, and Crucible)

Far Cry New Dawn

NBA 2K20

Rise of Nations Extended Edition

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Street Fighter V

Thronebreaker: Witcher Tales

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Hey folks, I'm selling a Steam account that came as part of a PC I purchased. The previous owner agreed to transfer it to me, and since I have my own Steam account with > 500 games, I'd like to sell it.I am the only person with login access to the account. There are no holds or VAC bans, nothing shady, it's squeaky clean. I just don't have the time to play, and that's why I am selling it. FYI, the original owner spent a little $250 worth of purchases, not buying anything on sale, so asking 20 % of the purchase price.Game licenses tied to the account:This is an awesome collection for an action/adventure fan. Since Doom Eternal is selling for $35 and Fallout 76 for $20, you basically get the rest for free.Yes, I have sold various accounts before and have 114 positive feedback on Heatware.No! If you use the same computer for both accounts, Steam has a Family Sharing feature that lets you play games on both accounts without logging out. Just download the game from the 2nd account, login to your account, and press the "Borrow" button. That launches the game from your account!Any more questions? Shoot me a PM, I typically respond the same day.