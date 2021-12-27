Starlink (Generation 2) testing

Nice write up. I'd be curious about weather related issues, such as storms and general cloud coverage. When I deployed one of these for our beta at my previous company we attached the antenna to a mast (kit purchased separately). We saw momentary disconnects due to high weather and typically only long enough for our backup connection to turn on and then switch back over. The area is so remote however that barring that, the performance was phenomenal and they kept it in place as the primary connection.