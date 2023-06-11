Star Wars Outlaws

open world Star Wars game...coming in 2024
Skydance New Media today announced a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to develop and produce a narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story in the Star Wars galaxy....the game is from award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, a game-industry legend whose credits include the blockbuster series Legacy of Kain, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted
“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig, president, Skydance New Media. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love”...
