SSDs life is dropping fast

Could you write this in a different way? The translation didn't come out correct, and I'm not sure what you were trying to say.Swap is storage for working data which is not currently in use, but may be needed later for running programs. Data in RAM will be moved to swap when an active program needs data in RAM but there is not enough space available, or when a program has been terminated (to allow quick access to frequently used data). Swap is also used to store the entire system state when the laptop is put into Hibernate, so Hibernate will be disabled when swap is disabled.HDD power savings can be disabled from the performance settings in windows (it might be called something else in your version of windows). Might be under power, or storage, in that menu. Sorry, don't have access to my windows machine right now.