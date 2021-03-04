SSDs life is dropping fast

The first acreen is from 13/2 second from 28/2 and the last from today.That's a lot of power cycles, me thinks. Dunno if related, but between the last two screenshots you went from 4FF to 517 (1296 to 1303 in decimal) a difference of 7. But the first of the two shows 1279 for power on count, which would make the difference between the two 24.
I need to look up the specs (workin on it), but excessive power cycling can degrade a ssd.
Are you turning the laptop off and on (avg) 6 times a day? Turn off hdd power saving features and see if the life keeps dropping– SSDs don't use much power at idle, anyway, although I guess it might be more than an idle intel cpu (depending on which).The first acreen is from 13/2 second from 28/2 and the last from today.
How do i disable power saving from ssd? I have placed an hdd and the i write all my files. What is swap? I am totally noob sorry my friend.Are you turning the laptop off and on (avg) 6 times a day? Turn off hdd power saving features and see if the life keeps dropping– SSDs don't use much power at idle, anyway, although I guess it might be more than an idle intel cpu (depending on which).
This is your C drive, too, so it'll be getting a lot of reads (and more writes) just from running and swap (if enabled), plus windows updates, temp files, etc.. If you have another drive, or a lot of RAM, I'd recommend moving or disabling swap, too.
Could you write this in a different way? The translation didn't come out correct, and I'm not sure what you were trying to say.I have placed an hdd and the i write all my files.
So, if that second disk is not a SSD, it would be a good place for your swap file. Here's a MS page describing how to move it: https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...swapfile/12ddd503-71e1-465b-b64e-893f8328f347i placed in pc a second disc snd there i save my files and downloads. ssd has windows and the preinstalled programs
Thank you my friend ill check itSo, if that second disk is not a SSD, it would be a good place for your swap file. Here's a MS page describing how to move it: https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us...swapfile/12ddd503-71e1-465b-b64e-893f8328f347
Or, you could search for "move swap windows" and there will probably be hundreds of results (there are in english, anyway)