SSDs life is dropping fast

O

Obi_1

n00b
Joined
Mar 4, 2021
Messages
5
I have a laptop 1+ years and its ssds life is droping 1% every 10 days recently. I use laptop for online studies so i use skype and onenote. Whats wrong? Today hard disk sentinel told me to check my disks situation continiously.
13-2-2021.png28-2-2021.png4-3-2021.png
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,443
That's a lot of power cycles, me thinks. Dunno if related, but between the last two screenshots you went from 4FF to 517 (1296 to 1303 in decimal) a difference of 7. But the first of the two shows 1279 for power on count, which would make the difference between the two 24.

I need to look up the specs (workin on it), but excessive power cycling can degrade a ssd.
 
O

Obi_1

n00b
Joined
Mar 4, 2021
Messages
5
Nobu said:
That's a lot of power cycles, me thinks. Dunno if related, but between the last two screenshots you went from 4FF to 517 (1296 to 1303 in decimal) a difference of 7. But the first of the two shows 1279 for power on count, which would make the difference between the two 24.

I need to look up the specs (workin on it), but excessive power cycling can degrade a ssd.
Click to expand...
The first acreen is from 13/2 second from 28/2 and the last from today.
screen.jpg
 
Last edited:
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,443
Obi_1 said:
The first acreen is from 13/2 second from 28/2 and the last from today.
Click to expand...
Are you turning the laptop off and on (avg) 6 times a day? Turn off hdd power saving features and see if the life keeps dropping– SSDs don't use much power at idle, anyway, although I guess it might be more than an idle intel cpu (depending on which).

This is your C drive, too, so it'll be getting a lot of reads (and more writes) just from running and swap (if enabled), plus windows updates, temp files, etc.. If you have another drive, or a lot of RAM, I'd recommend moving or disabling swap, too.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,443
Should probably backup any important data now, too, just in casecthe drive decides to shit the bed.
 
O

Obi_1

n00b
Joined
Mar 4, 2021
Messages
5
Nobu said:
Are you turning the laptop off and on (avg) 6 times a day? Turn off hdd power saving features and see if the life keeps dropping– SSDs don't use much power at idle, anyway, although I guess it might be more than an idle intel cpu (depending on which).

This is your C drive, too, so it'll be getting a lot of reads (and more writes) just from running and swap (if enabled), plus windows updates, temp files, etc.. If you have another drive, or a lot of RAM, I'd recommend moving or disabling swap, too.
Click to expand...
How do i disable power saving from ssd? I have placed an hdd and the i write all my files. What is swap? I am totally noob sorry my friend.
This is my system

screen2.jpg
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,443
Obi_1 said:
I have placed an hdd and the i write all my files.
Click to expand...
Could you write this in a different way? The translation didn't come out correct, and I'm not sure what you were trying to say.

Swap is storage for working data which is not currently in use, but may be needed later for running programs. Data in RAM will be moved to swap when an active program needs data in RAM but there is not enough space available, or when a program has been terminated (to allow quick access to frequently used data). Swap is also used to store the entire system state when the laptop is put into Hibernate, so Hibernate will be disabled when swap is disabled.

HDD power savings can be disabled from the performance settings in windows (it might be called something else in your version of windows). Might be under power, or storage, in that menu. Sorry, don't have access to my windows machine right now.
 
O

Obi_1

n00b
Joined
Mar 4, 2021
Messages
5
i placed in pc a second disc snd there i save my files and downloads. ssd has windows and the preinstalled programs
 
  • Like
Reactions: Nobu
like this
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,443
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top