SSD Pricing

Hi All,



Just wondering if anyone has any insight on the status of the SSD Market.



I understand that prices are decently low compared to a year or two ago where DRAM and NAND prices were at an all time high.



But I recently read that there will be no more DRAM pricing drops projected anytime soon since:

DDR4 production will eventually be winding down to make room for production of DDR5

Average RAM per device is going up



On the NAND side, QLC NAND does not seem to really have 'lowered' pricing for SSDs in addition to the relatively bad performance, and that TLC pricing seems to have come down a bit in the process.



My question is:

Are there any developments coming soon on the NAND side that should bring down pricing/bring up performance? It would seem that TLC pricing seems to have come down only because of increased supply.



Do process shrinkages also apply? I read a bit of a while back that smaller processes 'hurt' the max number of writes that could be written to a piece of NAND.



Thought came around since I'm running a homelab with some office database backups that require a big amount of space, and HDDs are quite slow for what I'm doing, considering moving to a few 2TB/4TB SSDs.



Thanks!