SSD Position ?

Hi so i have a asus x670 e-e amd ddr5 board and i just happen to notice in my manual so it says when m.2-3 is enabled pciex-16 will run at 8x , then it says when installing a PCIe gen 5.0 m.2 ssd, we recommend installing it to the m.2-1, m.2-2, or m.2-3 slot. this is all they tell u i hate that !! anyway

ok so to let u guys know i am not to good with computer stuff so i could ask a bunch of questions but i can make it easy. so i have 2 m.2 ssd cards from a few years ago that i put into this board one is in m.2 slot 1 and the other is in m.2 slot 3 so with my ssd cards am i not supposed to have my 2nd one which is the storage drive in m.2-3 ? have i been running my rtx 4090 at half speed?



thanks guys so much