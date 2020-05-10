SSD life dropping fast

G

genadiyrool

Joined
May 10, 2020
Messages 1
1
Hello, everyone, im new here
i have a certain concern about my SSD drive

my laptop is HP Omen 15 came with SSD Toshiba KXG60ZNV512G preinstalled

laptop is currently around 7 months old, and after installing CrystalDiskInfo a few months ago, ive noticed that my SSD health is dropping fast for no apparent reason (when i installed it, it was already at 96%)

i thought it might be due to many write cycles, but since that time it dropped to 95% i wasnt installing-uninstalling pretty much of anything and it still dropped to 94% again recently

performance in benchmarks are also suffered somewhat (from 212% when i just purchased it to 195% now on average on userbenchmark)

what could be wrong with it, help?
Untitled-2.png
 
R

Ready4Dis

Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages 901
901
13TB/14TB read write... Do you have an issue where your PC is constantly writing, seems like a lot of data for only a few months old box that you don't constantly install/remove apps on.
Not familiar with userbench, but is that a static reference or does their average update as more users benchmark? I would verify with like crystaldiskmark or similar.
 
