SSD life dropping fast

Hello, everyone, im new herei have a certain concern about my SSD drivemy laptop is HP Omen 15 came with SSD Toshiba KXG60ZNV512G preinstalledlaptop is currently around 7 months old, and after installing CrystalDiskInfo a few months ago, ive noticed that my SSD health is dropping fast for no apparent reason (when i installed it, it was already at 96%)i thought it might be due to many write cycles, but since that time it dropped to 95% i wasnt installing-uninstalling pretty much of anything and it still dropped to 94% again recentlyperformance in benchmarks are also suffered somewhat (from 212% when i just purchased it to 195% now on average on userbenchmark)what could be wrong with it, help?