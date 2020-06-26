SSD Life Dropping Fast! What gives?

I built my Ryzen 7 3700X build back in the end of March 2020. I got the final part on 03/29/2020.Luckily before the surge of PC parts being sold out everywhere, it is fine to buy it if you are going to use it yourself but not if you are one of those heartless scalpers who buy and markup heavily for their own gain, I hate those kind of ASShats.Anyway this replaced my Intel i7-4790K Haswell system which had a Samsung OEM P961 Polaris (from Amazon) that had over 10TB written to it and the health was still at 100% when I sold it, and it is still working at 100% health.I got an Inland PCIe SSD 256GB and I have 2.2TB and it is already at 97%.I know it is not a premium quality SSD but what gives?