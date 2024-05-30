SSD Failing and Migration

aliaskary77
- Dec 18, 2006
- 451
Got a Samsung 870 Evo that is starting to show bad sectors. Going up a little daily.
1. Can I tell what data might be on those sectors so I am not wondering what might be effected?
2. Samsung should give me a replacement. Can I use Acronis to transfer the image from the old to the new drive, or would it cause issues where the bad sectors are involved.
Thanks.
