SSD Failing and Migration

aliaskary77 said: Got a Samsung 870 Evo that is starting to show bad sectors. Going up a little daily.



1. Can I tell what data might be on those sectors so I am not wondering what might be effected?

aliaskary77 said: 2. Samsung should give me a replacement. Can I use Acronis to transfer the image from the old to the new drive, or would it cause issues where the bad sectors are involved.

Maaaybe, you can often figure out the sector number, and then if you have the right tools, go from a sector number to find out the file or directory that's got trouble. But I'm not sure how to do that with filesystems people actually use. I'm assuming these are unreadable sectors; if they're reallocated sectors, I don't think you can get those numbers unless you have some very specific tools and knowledge.It's worth a try, but Acronis might not succeed at taking an image if some sectors are unreadable. You might try ddrescue if Acronis doesn't work, and you're comfortable with a bit of Linux. Regardless, if the wrong part of the filesystem is unreadable, you're in for a bad time, but if you're using it, it's probably not in a terrible place. I'd work on getting an image sooner than later, especially if it's still getting worse.PS congrats on having an ssd failure other than drive disappeared from the bus and never came back; that's 99% of ssd failures from my experience.