SR-IOV Will Not be Supported by the 30 Series after all

They gave the wrong answer during the Q&A, I thought at the time reading that something was wrong with Nvidia but I will take it vs being charged. Well a few days later it seems the spokes person that said it would be supported was given bad information..... Ugh there goes my workstation card I was going to have my company pay for. Curses if it weren't for those little brats!!!!





Ryan Smith

Sorry gang, bad news on the GeForce SR-IOV front. NVIDIA got back to me this afternoon and let me know that they erred on answering my SR-IOV question. SR-IOV support is not coming to GeForce cards. The hardware supports it, but it won't be enabled in the GeForce software