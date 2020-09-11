SR-IOV Will Not be Supported by the 30 Series after all

They gave the wrong answer during the Q&A, I thought at the time reading that something was wrong with Nvidia but I will take it vs being charged. Well a few days later it seems the spokes person that said it would be supported was given bad information..... Ugh there goes my workstation card I was going to have my company pay for. Curses if it weren't for those little brats!!!!


Ryan Smith
Sorry gang, bad news on the GeForce SR-IOV front. NVIDIA got back to me this afternoon and let me know that they erred on answering my SR-IOV question. SR-IOV support is not coming to GeForce cards. The hardware supports it, but it won't be enabled in the GeForce software
 

Which Q&A? I thought Ryan's twitter was the one that broke the story of support in the first place?

At the very least, with WSL2, Linux guest GPU apps can run as a GPU app on a Windows host. Hopefully the reverse can be true down the line :D
 
jeremyshaw said:
Which Q&A? I thought Ryan's twitter was the one that broke the story of support in the first place?

At the very least, with WSL2, Linux guest GPU apps can run as a GPU app on a Windows host. Hopefully the reverse can be true down the line :D
It could have been his Twitter account but for some reason I thought I got it from the Q&A they had on Reddit.
 
