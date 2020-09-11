SR-IOV Will Not be Supported by the 30 Series after all

They gave the wrong answer during the Q&A, I thought at the time reading that something was wrong with Nvidia but I will take it vs being charged. Well a few days later it seems the spokes person that said it would be supported was given bad information..... Ugh there goes my workstation card I was going to have my company pay for. Curses if it weren't for those little brats!!!!
Ryan Smith
Sorry gang, bad news on the GeForce SR-IOV front. NVIDIA got back to me this afternoon and let me know that they erred on answering my SR-IOV question. SR-IOV support is not coming to GeForce cards. The hardware supports it, but it won't be enabled in the GeForce software
Ryan Smith
Sorry gang, bad news on the GeForce SR-IOV front. NVIDIA got back to me this afternoon and let me know that they erred on answering my SR-IOV question. SR-IOV support is not coming to GeForce cards. The hardware supports it, but it won't be enabled in the GeForce software
Attachments
-
89.5 KB Views: 0