Square one again passing the blame

https://www.gamedeveloper.com/busin...s-declining-game-sales-on-weak-catalog-titles
Basically, their games didn't sell and users aren't buying cosmetics and they are trying to pass the buck hoping some of their new mobile games will generate revenue...
Turns out their financials in previous years were propped up by games and IP they offloaded as they downsized and the stuff they decided to focus on isn't panning out.
They keep putting out bad games and don't seem to realize they are the problem.
