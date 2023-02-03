Square one again passing the blame

That's the worst part about all of this. They do release good games! They just also turn around and release some of the worst games at the same time. Their HD-2D titles have all been great, FFVII Remake was excellent, the Crisis Core remaster/remake was solid, and a few others. They are fully capable of releasing great stuff, and a lot of it even sells reasonably well. But then they throw money at stupid projects like their terrible mobile games, Avengers, Babylon's Fall, Balan, and so on. Not to mention their NFT bullshit and desire to sell high-priced collectables instead of better capitalizing on their successful products. SE genuinely does not seem to have any clue what they're doing and are just throwing shit at every wall in sight to see if any will stick.