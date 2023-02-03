Square one again passing the blame

L

Lakados

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
6,926
https://www.gamedeveloper.com/busin...s-declining-game-sales-on-weak-catalog-titles
Basically, their games didn't sell and users aren't buying cosmetics and they are trying to pass the buck hoping some of their new mobile games will generate revenue...
Turns out their financials in previous years were propped up by games and IP they offloaded as they downsized and the stuff they decided to focus on isn't panning out.

They keep putting out bad games and don't seem to realize they are the problem.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
20,109
SqureEnix management has been shit since the merger happened. It's sad really, they'll put put some excellent titles and then almost immediately squander that with some of the biggest pieces of garbage in the industry and then they'll wonder why things don't sell. It's a company in desperate need of a complete management overhaul. Get rid of every single person on the board of directors and put people in place that can refocus the company around the projects that are actually working for them.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
20,109
Brackle said:
LOL....Square.....release a good fucking game then.
Click to expand...

That's the worst part about all of this. They do release good games! They just also turn around and release some of the worst games at the same time. Their HD-2D titles have all been great, FFVII Remake was excellent, the Crisis Core remaster/remake was solid, and a few others. They are fully capable of releasing great stuff, and a lot of it even sells reasonably well. But then they throw money at stupid projects like their terrible mobile games, Avengers, Babylon's Fall, Balan, and so on. Not to mention their NFT bullshit and desire to sell high-priced collectables instead of better capitalizing on their successful products. SE genuinely does not seem to have any clue what they're doing and are just throwing shit at every wall in sight to see if any will stick.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top