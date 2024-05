Maybe they can stop their horrible policies, not the least of which being



-Predatory monetization in all its forms, especially using Final Fantasy XIV as the trough of funds to bail out their other horrible decisions by means of not just taking subscribers' cash but having a horrible item mall packed with expensive cosmetics to sell - fuck that! I'd easily pay TWICE the monthly subscription if it meant that there was NO a la carte exclusive (or so time consuming/rare it would be near exclusive or to "entice people to buy") cosmetics of any kind. I consider it a continual insult that a subscription MMO has a new slate of $18-22 outfits, $25-50 mounts, $7 EMOTES! BLOODY EMOTES! and much more. You want to sell non-exclusive boosters or whatever that's fine if its not done poorly, but no actual game content of any kind , cosmetic or otherwise, and certainly no exclusive ones.



- Exclusivity by contract be it console or platform/store . SE has completed wasted the launch of the entire Kingdom Hearts series for example by stupidly taking the Faustian bargain of Epic Store exclusivity when it finally came to PC. Atop that, they priced it so moronically ($50 for the KH1, $60 each for KH2 and KH3 packages, plus $60 for the musical side game) at a time when the PS4 complete saga that had the same content as the 3 core games regularly went on sale for $40-50 and even at its most was $99 or so. There are still a lot of people who think that the Kingdom Hearts games never came to PC, because to this day they've not brought it to Steam! Massively foolish. Had they brought it to Steam and priced it reasonably, even if they set all 3 games in a pack for $99 initially and individually for $40 each, and then allowed discounts, they would have done much better and have long tail sales to boot. Oh what's this, all the crying about FFXVI not meeting its targets because of poor PS5 install base? Well, its damn good you decided to ignore PC players instead of launching concurrently or even soon after, isn't it? Wonderful business sense! The same goes for all of the delays where it takes 6+ months to bring a console title to PC. Oh, they hope the next Final Fantasy VII Re-Birth chapter to do well? Better not release it only on consoles at first, then spend months or a year to bring it to PC, THEN make it Epic exclusive , and only finally bring it to Steam later. Its like they constantly make the worst choices possible and then wonder it doesn't work out as they like.



SE isn't alone in this kind of stupidit, but they can get on a better path ASAP if thy want thing to change.