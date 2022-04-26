Splitters 6 pin and 8 pin trouble (7 x RTX 3070)

Good morning everyone,first of all after reading some forum threads I have to congratulate with all of you for the great place where to find info online and for the way people interact each other. Then, this is my first thread here so that I think that it's important to make a quick presentation.I am writing from Italy nearby Rome and I love computer stuff, playing games first person shooter like. I came from the Quake 3 Arena old school communityBTW straight to the point, I have 7 RTX 3070 v1.0 with 3 PSU Corsair RM850 (80 Plus Gold).The cards needs the following power cables:- one 8-pin (GPU) ;- one 6-pin (GPU) ;- one 6-pin (for the Riser);The problem is that when I use the CORSAIR cable it turns on, when use the splitters it doesn't turn on. Actually this rig is making me crazy, and I always found a solution for this kind or problems but unlikely I am still fighting with it. I need the Y splitter extensions because otherwise the original PSU cables wouldn't reach the farthest gpu mounted on the chassis.Of course and as a personal mindset I just connected one GPU for the initial tests so that in case of catastrofic power failure or short circuit I still have the rest of GPUs saved.I hope someone could help me to solve this problem or at least could give me some hint.Many thanks!