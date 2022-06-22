specific ecc for 1920x ?

is there a specific brand/series of ecc memory that is well established as working best, reliably, in this setup ?

the motherboard is a X399M taichi.



I am building a new computer to address shortcomings of my current I3 7350K system.(32gb @ 2400mhz, mboard chipset limit)



ecc memory seems to offer a significant benefit in data reliability, and reliability is a primary concern in this build.



my grasp of memory QUALITY is extremely poor, so my choosing a specific set of dram would be effectively random

with only the motherboard and cpu QVL as guide.



I think 64gb using all 4 slots would suit, 16x4,

but would 32x2, allowing a upgrade to 128 be superior, allowing for variables I do NOT see ?





all help and guidance in the selection of specific memory for this build will be critically assessed in the light of my current understanding,

and subsequently in the in the light of my understanding as it evolves as new understandings accumulate.