Specific air cooling case - need help

Ya'll like my art? Beautiful isn't it? Rendered absolutely brilliantly in MS Paint.Here's what I have in mind for a "perfect" air cooling case. However, I'm having a very difficult time finding something even close to this. It's been a long time since I bought a case, so I need some help here.My PERFECT case would be 3 fans at the top, open air vents at the bottom, and that's it, but I seriously don't think that exists.Requirements:3 3.25" Hard drive bays2 2.5" SSD baysCan accommodate a large GPU (future proofing).Window on sidePreferably Hard drives and PSU are in separate compartment, but not requirement.Current items that would go in this case.MSI B450 Tomahawk (ATX)3700xThermalright TRUE Spirit 140 PowerGigabyte Windforce RTX 2070 SuperEVGA 750-watt PSUBudget for case: $500 or less (budget is flexible)So.... is there any case out there that can do all of this?