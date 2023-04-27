speaking record silliness

I want to make copies of words.



i would use a cass recorder if it was the 1970's

but I have 2020 android phone.



i looked at the google play and all i found only 'apps' that used cloud connection stuff.



I do not want to use a cloud, I want the phone to be a recorder that remains in my hardware.



I would also like to use a USB wire to my Win10 to be able to use the digital sound from my phone.



is this a silly thing, or easily used ?



(my recent stroke has it nearly impossible for me to "hear" "numbers". I want to make numbers that I can listen to, to practice that partion of my brain.)