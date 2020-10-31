SPAM fallout

My inbox is being flooded by non-deliverable notices as it looks like a spam-bot is currently using my email address as the sender information - I've looked at the headers to ensure that nothing is coming from my IP, and it's all japan, china, korea based IPs. Eventually they'll use a different email address (hopefully), but my concern is that my domain will now be blacklisted by sites such as spamhaus. Anything to do in the mean time to mitigate this, or just wait it out?