Source for Koolance LIQ-702CL-B Clear coolant

I've been collecting additional parts to add a second radiator and GPU block into my loop. I noticed when I started a couple of months ago that Koolance LIQ-720CL-B didn't seem to be in stock anywhere, but I figured it would be back by now. I was wrong. My guess is there is a shipment sitting in a container on a ship floating somewhere off the coast of California. I think it's made in Korea. I've been running that coolant for over a year now with no issues and don't want to switch to something else unless completely necessary. I have a little left in my original bottle and I have another unopened bottle (700ml). However, I have no idea if that will be enough. It took less than the full bottle to fill my current setup with an EK/Lian-Li Distroplate, 55mm thick 360 rad and EK CPU block. I'm adding an EK 3080 block and a 55mm thick 240 rad plus additional tubing to support it. I'd guess that I have a total of 850 ml between the two bottles and I think that's iffy. Frozencpu shows that this coolant is orderable with a date of 1-18 days, but it's said that for a while. It's just out of stock everywhere else that I know of. Any place I should look?