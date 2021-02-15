Source code for Grand Theft Auto III and Vice City has been reverse engineered

You can find it here. According to the project page it has been successfully ported and compiled on Switch, Vita, and Wii U so far thanks to the active home brew communities. They are interested in trying to get it built for PlayStation 2 and original Xbox. Not only have they ported to source to other platforms, but they have fixed numerous gameplay, UI and rendering bugs left over. They have even added more features an options. Grab it before it is taken down!

https://github.com/GTAmodding/re3

Liberty City is being worked on next.
 
If it really has been reverse engineered, and there is no game data in the repo, then they have no legal obligation to take it down. Unless they can prove that some code was copied or used as inspiration for this RE'd code, it's here to stay.
 
Give me vice city with cyberpunk graphics. Thanks in advance.
Vice City is the best GTA game. Setting, music and story was 10/10. Give it modern graphics and gameplay mechanics, and you’ll likely have one of the best games this generation.
 
