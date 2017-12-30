Soundblaster X-Fi Titanium HD, why use it?

Snowdensjacket
So I was going through some of the boxes and boxes of old hardware I've accumulated and found this soundcard. I'm not even sure when or how I got it.
Is it worth installing? I use my PC for gaming only. Either with headphones at my desk or controllers through to my TV. I run the audio through the HDMI cable into my 7.1 receiver, but the only game I've played that actually had surround sound was Witcher 3.
My headphones I just plug into the motherboard audio. An ASRock 370 killer SLI/AC with realtek audio.
Any reason to actually use a soundcard these days?
