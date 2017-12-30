Soundblaster X-Fi Titanium HD, why use it?

There was a trick for that present since Windows 7, but later testing revealed enough of an audio quality penalty for me to advise against it, since it sounds worse than just using the Titanium HD's own analog outputs or a good S/PDIF DAC.



The whole point of OpenAL (and DirectSound3D before it) is that it's object-based audio decades before Dolby even thought of doing it with Atmos, and that you're not confined to arbitrary speaker configurations. However, CMSS-3D Headphone still functions as a virtual 5.1/7.1 surround mixer in games that can only provide that, like pretty much everything released in the past decade using XAudio2 or other software-mixed solutions.



Thankfully, game developers are no longer treating headphone users as second-class citizens, starting somewhere between the time Battlefield 3 became huge (and was a massive improvement over the garbage positional mixing in Bad Company 2) and when Overwatch took the FPS scene by storm. There's usually an in-game headphone audio mix that provides decent positioning without having to have your sound card drivers do it... but of course, that only works for that specific game, not all the others that treated headphone users as an afterthought.



I still use it because I care about all those old DS3D/OAL games, but for people who don't, it's probably a lot easier just to get a Sennheiser GSX 1000 (assuming a much lower price than MSRP) and call it a day. Very good surround audio mixing, almost plug and play through USB (gotta go into the Sound control panel and configure everything accordingly, still), but the sound quality gets curbstomped by a card of the Titanium HD's caliber, which you may notice with better speakers or headphones.